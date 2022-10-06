Donald Wayne Shrout was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Atchison, Kansas, and raised in the area. He was the third of four children of George and Winnetta Stirton Shrout. Don excelled at sports growing up, particularly basketball which he continued to play while in the service. Don served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until 1958, mostly in post-war Europe.
Don then moved to Atchison where he met Bonnie Rutledge, marrying on Nov. 22, 1958. Don and Bonnie raised three children in Atchison, Tammy, Rhonda and Mark, in a home filled with love, laughter and support, rarely missing one of his kids activities, and he continued this devotion with his grandkids.
Don spent most of his career in finance, starting at Tower Loan Company, then Drury-Staley and Park Bank, before joining Valley State Bank in 1971. Don accepted the role of President of Valley State Bank in 1979 before moving with Bonnie to Osage City, Kansas, to continue his banking career there.
Bonnie passed away in February of 1997 and Don moved back to Atchison to be closer to friends and family. He married Rosie Eads the following year in Overland Park, Kansas, and they resided in Atchison. Rosie was a godsend for Don and his family after Bonnies passing, and continued to be a devoted wife for 24 years.
Don enjoyed golf and his time with friends at the Elks Club. Several years after retiring from golf, his son managed to drag Don back out to the golf course for a round. Don recorded his first and only hole-in-one, immediately and appropriately retiring for good.
Don is survived by his wife, Rosie and his three children, Tammy Shrout, of Kansas City, Missouri, Rhonda (Ted) McMillin, of Sabetha, Kansas, and Mark (Marnie) Shrout, of Leawood, Kansas. Don was also blessed by his grandchildren, Alex (Nerissa), Kylee (David), Dalton, Kameron (Cameron), Jake, Joe and Sam, and great- grandchildren, Phoenix, Averie, Ezra and Owen.
Don, Rosie and their children would like to thank the many friends and healthcare professionals that supported Don and his family during his last days, spent in hospice care at home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. Fifth Street, Atchison, with reception following at 4:30 p.m. at Jerrys Again, 125 N. Fifth Street. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Shrout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.