John Alfred Shrack brought joy to his parents, Frances Grainger Shrack and Philip Ovid Shrack (now deceased) even before he was born on June 24, 1937 in Atchison. These stories and others were recently shared by his family, encircling his bed, as he peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri.
During his youth, John continued bringing joy to his sweetheart, Connie Phyllis Estes as she gained his last name and life partnership in holy matrimony at the Trinity Episcopal Church June 8, 1962. Their daughter Selynn was born and family life ensued. Their adventures of boating (he built his first motor boat at the age of 15), literally flying through rainbows as he piloted his own company plane and traveling were many. Yet he instilled, inspired and was grounded in faith, education, love of family, friends and hard work with a good purpose.
Selynn, her husband, Mark Barbour, Osage Beach, Missouri, and their two sons, Blake and Brenden were greatly empowered by his love, mentorship and funny jokes.
John served as a Sergeant for our country in the United States Air Force, which was a perfect fit as flying was a passion of his.
His works were known to many by his successful businesses. At a young age, he was brought into the fold of the Shrack family, Owl Drugstore (as shepherded by Shrack generations before) ultimately owning while enjoying living summers in Pratt, Kansas. John also successfully operated commercial and storage businesses concurrently. Along with Connie, their C & J (Connie and John) Traveland USA, mobile home and recreational vehicle dealership in Atchison thrived as they shared their exuberance with many others of how to easily and comfortably travel across our great nation to enjoy family time, nature and fellowship of kind strangers that quickly turned into friends.
Moving to the booming Lake of the Ozarks in 1984, the family soon began Country Crossroads, an internationally, nationally, regionally and locally-awarded gift and home decor business still in operation today in Osage Beach, assisting in life celebrations and creating happy home havens.
His two treasured sisters, daughters of Philip and beloved Mary Oberlin Shrack, Beth Ann Shrack Kautz with her husband, David Kautz, Johns second sister Mary Ann Shrack Vanderweide and her husband, Aloysius Vanderweide all of Shawnee, Kansas, recall many wonderful times together. Johns beloved nieces and nephews lives were enriched by his life as well.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, at Mount Vernon Cemetery with Reverend Jon Hullinger of Trinity Episcopal Church officiating.
John often shared what a great life he enjoyed and his appreciation of all who positively shaped his life.
If you feel you would like to continue to keep moving blessings forward, in lieu of flowers, the family gently suggests donating to the Good Samaritan Fund at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 S. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
Did you hear the one about? he would often begin a joke. His fortunate audiences knew they were in for a good laugh, coming from a very good guy. John was a gentleman who will never be forgotten, with his ripples of joy continuing to move forward through the lives of many others. As published in the Atchison Globe.
