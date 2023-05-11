Shisler, Terry L. 1952-2023

Terry L. Shisler of Atchison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, holding the hand of his wife Beatrice, at their Atchison home.

Terry was born Jan. 17, 1952, in Ottawa, Kansas, to Rex and Zoe Shisler. He attended Ottawa High School where he was introduced to many sports that he continued to play as an adult thanks to Harvey Drake his high school counselor. Terry found a love for baseball that he pursued through the American Legion Baseball program as a player, coach and umpire.

