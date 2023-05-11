Shisler, Terry L. 1952-2023

Terry L. Shisler of Atchison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, holding the hand of his wife Beatrice, at their Atchison home.
Terry was born Jan. 17, 1952, in Ottawa, Kansas, to Rex and Zoe Shisler. He attended Ottawa High School where he was introduced to many sports that he continued to play as an adult thanks to Harvey Drake his high school counselor. Terry found a love for baseball that he pursued through the American Legion Baseball program as a player, coach and umpire.
In 1992, Terry graduated from Ottawa University, with degree in hand he pursued a career in education in thanks to Harvey Drake. He taught middle school science at Richard Warren Middle School in Leavenworth, where he credits the strong peer mentoring of Stephanie Smith making him a better teacher. Terry coached girls volleyball, and advised the Student Council and School Yearbook staffs. Terry loved hearing the middle school band at the beginning of the school year and then comparing their progress to the last concert. He was always impressed with the skills Jay George was able to instill in them.
When Parkinsons Disease aggressively attacked and he was forced to retire, it was a sad day for him as well as his students. One student shared that he would have gone hungry if not for the lunches that Mr. Shisler shared with him. Another student said Mr. Shisler kept him out of ISS by lending him a belt to keep his pants from sliding down.
Terry said that the three most important things in his life had been his family, being a teacher and making a difference in the lives of the people around him. He continued to be as active as possible until just weeks before his death. That included going on adventures with Jeff Smith to trim apple trees, checking on hunting equipment and a quick visit to the VFW where he was greeted with kindness and respect. Terry would return with a smile on his face that lasted for days.
Terry is survived by his wife, Beatrice; daughter, Heather Long (Brian), of Lawrence, Kansas; son, Jonathan Shisler, of Wisconsin; daughter, Barbara Shisler, of Massachusetts; seven grandchildren and brother, Stan Shisler (Becci), of Ottawa.
He is preceded in death by his brother Paul.
Celebration of Remembrance will be held Friday, May 19, 2023, at Gibson Student Center Upstairs Goeppert/Hasty Conference Rooms, Ottawa University, Ottawa, beginning at 10 a.m.
A service to be held in Leavenworth will be posted at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Jay George, Richard Warren Middle School, 3501 New Lawrence Road, Leavenworth, KS 66048, to purchase Essential Elements Music Books (avg $15 per book) or Ottawa American Legion Baseball, 1302 S. Beech, Ottawa, KS 66067. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Shisler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.