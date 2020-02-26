Travis D. Shepley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Travis Dean Shepley, 49, of Springfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in his home.
A Celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Aurora Community Center, in Aurora, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the care of Peterson Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home, to help with funeral expenses. As published in the Atchison Globe.
