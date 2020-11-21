Shell, Jo Marie 1919-2020

Jo Marie Shell, 101 years old, Atchison, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020,at the Atchison Senior Village.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the First Christian Church, Atchison, with Rev. Brad Greene, officiating.
Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial of the cremated remains will follow at the Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Senior Village or the Atchison First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is entrusted with the arrangements. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jo Marie Walters was born on Aug. 28, 1919, in Conway Springs, Kansas, the daughter of Max J. and Hazel Lena (Fowler) Walters. Jo attended schools in Conway Springs. She was a homemaker and sold Avon products for over 40 years in the Atchison area. She enjoyed bowling, fishing and dancing. Jo loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Jo was a special lady to all who knew her.
Jo and Chester L. Shell were married in Atchison on Jan. 9, 1937. Chet preceded Jo in death on their wedding anniversary, after 42 years of marriage, on Jan. 9, 1979. Jo was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Sue Beightel; nephew, Jack Padgett; brother, Rex Walters and sister, Maxine Padgett.
Survivors include a son, Bill M. (Rhonda) Shell, Atchison; six granddaughters, Teri and Ward Keitel, Dina and David Rankin, Gail and Kelly Wood, Joni and Chris Woltjie, Jill and Kenny Callaway, Amy and Randy Funk; 14 great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a half-sister, Mary Russell. As published in the Atchison Globe.
