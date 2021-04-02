TOPEKA, Kan. Dale Deane Sheets, 85, born Dec. 1, 1935, passed away peacefully, with dignity and pride, in Topeka, March 26, 2021.
He was born in Everest, Kansas, to Abram and Ruth Sheets.
He was united in marriage to Marlene E. Sheets, who predeceased him in death in 2013.
He was a retired Kansas Highway Patrolman.
Dale is survived by: his children: Elizabeth A. Lane (Rex), Rose M. Citro (Louis), and Diana L. Sheets; three grandchildren: Laura Lane, Catherine Lane, Joshua Fulton; and other family members and friends.
Funeral Rosary will be at the church at 10 a.m. and the Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton, Kansas.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.