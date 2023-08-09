Shasteen, Flora C. 1924-2023

Flora Shasteen, born Oct. 18, 1924, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by her cousin, Paula (Bob) Hall and long-time neighbor and friend. Sharon (Jim) Krone.

Her parents were the late Louis and Flora Knecht. She lived in Atchison all her life. She attended Washington Grade School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1942. She also attended the Atchison Business College.

