Shasteen, Flora C. 1924-2023

Flora Shasteen, born Oct. 18, 1924, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, surrounded by her cousin, Paula (Bob) Hall and long-time neighbor and friend. Sharon (Jim) Krone.
Her parents were the late Louis and Flora Knecht. She lived in Atchison all her life. She attended Washington Grade School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1942. She also attended the Atchison Business College.
She and Howard O. Shasteen were married on May 4, 1951, at St. Marks Church in Atchison. Mr. Shasteen preceded her in death on April 1, 1995.
She was employed in the office of Blish Mize Co. from 1943 to 1966.
She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church and the Atchison County Historical Society. She was interested in early Atchison history and compiled a three-volume scrapbook on Atchison History (1854-1922) which she gave copies to the Atchison Library and the Atchison County Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and an infant daughter.
Survivors include a nephew, Alvalee (Carolyn) Taliaferro; great nieces and nephews; and a cousin, Tana (Dennis) Snyder.
No services are planned. Interment will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
