Shankles-Ebeling, Michele R. 1969-2022

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Michele Renee Shankles-Ebeling, age 53, was the victim of a violent crime in Laurel, Nebraska and passed away on Aug. 4, 2022.

She was born March 12,1969 in Topeka, Kansas, to John Shankles Sr and Linda Oxley. She was married to Howard Ebeling from July 31,1993, to March 2,2020, and the two resided in Fairview, Kansas.

