Shankles-Ebeling, Michele R. 1969-2022

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Michele Renee Shankles-Ebeling, age 53, was the victim of a violent crime in Laurel, Nebraska and passed away on Aug. 4, 2022.
She was born March 12,1969 in Topeka, Kansas, to John Shankles Sr and Linda Oxley. She was married to Howard Ebeling from July 31,1993, to March 2,2020, and the two resided in Fairview, Kansas.
Michele loved to love on people. She was always checking in with her family, by calling on the phone or messaging by text. Michele played many roles; she was mom, grandma, sister and aunt to many people. She loved to stop at local shops and chat with anybody. She didnt know a stranger.
For many years Michele was a stay-at-home housewife in Fairview. In recent years, she became a companion in a semi-truck to her partner, Brian. Michele went to high school at the Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas from 1983 to 1987.
Michele is survived by: her father, John Shankles Sr.; son, William Michael Ebeling and his fiancee, Rebecca; daughter, Richele Ebeling and her fiance;e, Chuck; stepdaughter, Angela Cashman and husband, Fred Cashman; and stepdaughter, Brandy Blaske and husband, Isaac Blaske. Other surviving family include her brothers and their families: Michael Shankles, John Shankles Jr. and wife, April Shankles, Mitch Shankles and wife, Merlyn Shankles. She also is survived by her grandchild, Geneva, Williams daughter, as well as her many nephews and nieces. In addition, she is survived by her partner, Brian Welch, whom she lived with in Laurel, Nebraska.
Michele was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Oxley, who passed away in 2016.
Services for Michele Ebeling with be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, 2022, at the Atchison Methodist Church in Atchison.
Following the service will be grave side services at the Muscotah Cemetery in Muscotah, Kansas. As published in the Atchison Globe.
