Shanes, Patricia L. 1944-2022

Patricia (Pat) Lynn Shanes, 78, of Aurora, Nebraska, left this earth on June 21, 2022.
Pat was born on May 13, 1944, to Laverne and Bill Magers in Atchison, where she attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and later, Atchison High School.
She lived in Atchison until marrying Eddie Carnoali on March 19, 1966, when they moved to Leavenworth, Kansas. To this union, Eddie Carnoali Jr. and Jeffrey Carnoali were born. On Aug. 30, 1974, she married Vyck Shanes in Independence, Missouri, where they lived and both enjoyed working at Hy-Vee until his death on July 11, 2010.
Pat sang, played her guitar and had her own band. She also enjoyed watching MU basketball and loved music, movies, shopping, having fun but most of all, her sons and grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Vyck.
Survived by: sons, Eddie and Jean Carnoali of Adair, Iowa and Jeff Carnoali and Mindy Shouse-Carnoali of Independence; grandchildren: Johnathon and Krysten Carnoali of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mary Carnoali of Madison, Wisconsin, Mica Carnoali of Grandview, Missouri, Makenna Carnoali of Raytown, Missouri; one great grandchild, Noah Ramirez of Raytown; her brother, Bill and Marsha Magers of Creston, Iowa; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.