Harold D. Sexton Jr.
19592020
TOPEKA, Kan. Harold Dean Sexton Jr., age 60, of Topeka, formerly of White Oak, Texas, died March 4, 2020, in Topeka.
Dean was born on May 26, 1959, in Clovis, New Mexico, the son of Harold Dean Sexton Sr. and Mary Evelyn (Regnary) Sexton.
He attended Franklin Grade School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1977.
He and Katherine Kathy Stogsdill, were united in marriage; they later divorced.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, from June 9, 1977, until his honorable discharge on Dec. 15, 1982.
Dean was employed at several restaurants in Texas before he relocated to Kansas, in 2006. He worked in the sporting goods department at Walmart, in Topeka.
He donated his time in Topeka, and rang bells for the Salvation Army.
Dean was a member of the First Christian Church in Atchison, Kansas.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing; he was especially talented in woodworking, crafting clocks and plaques that he sold at the Topeka Farmers Market.
He is survived by: his son, Harold Dean Sexton III, White Oak; his mother, Mary Sexton, Atchison; two brothers, Douglas Sexton, Atchison, and Stephen Sexton, Hutchinson, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Dean Sexton Sr.; and a brother, Dwight Sexton.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Rev. Matt Broxterman officiating.
Interment of cremated remains will follow at 2:30 p.m., in Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church Food Pantry, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom cremation care has been entrusted.
Online condolences may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
