Servaes, Mary C. 19602020

Mary C. Servaes
19602020
ATCHISON, Kan. Mary Servaes, 59, Atchison, passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2020, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Mary was born June 3, 1960, in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Herman and Barbara (Wickham) Fladung.
She attended school in Easton, graduating from Pleasant Ridge High School.
She and Randy Servaes, were united in marriage, on May 24, 1982, in Atchison.
Mr. Servaes preceded her in death, on June 18, 2019.
Mary served as a corrections officer for the Youth Center, in Atchison.
She had a passion for reading and traveling. Mary loved spending time swimming at the YMCA, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Survivors include: a daughter, Celeste Pantle, Atchison; a son, Hunter (Cassie) Servaes, Atchison; her mother, Barbara Wolfe; a brother, Paul (Joan Payne) Fladung, Leavenworth, Kansas; three sisters: Kathy (Paul) Nietzke, Basehor, Kansas, Christine (Dan) McCoy, Atchison, and Carolyn (Jim) Brown, Easton, Kansas; two grandchildren, Audrey Pantle and Finn Servaes.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Randy; her father, Herman Fladung; a brother, Matthew Fladung; and son-in-law, Jason Pantle.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as officiant.
Interment will follow in Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Atchison YMCA, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
