Hunter Servaes, 33, Atchison, died Monday, July 25, 2022.
Hunter was born May 28, 1989, in Atchison, the son of Randy and Mary (Fladung) Servaes.
He attended Atchison Catholic Elementary School then Atchison County Community High School, graduating in 2007.
He and Cassie Siard were married in Atchison, Kansas, on Sept. 8, 2014.
Hunter was employed as a Distillery Operator for Midwest Grain Products.
Hunter was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could often be found out boating with his family or playing pool with his friends. He had a great sense of humor and could always make people laugh. Most of all, Hunter loved his family and being there for friends.
Survivors include: his wife, Cassie Servaes; a son, Finn Servaes; a sister, Celeste Pantle, Atchison; a niece, Audrey Pantle; his grandmother, Sally Servaes, Atchison; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Randy and Mary Servaes; his grandfathers, Eugene Servaes and Herman Fladung; and an uncle, Matthew Fladung.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as officiant.
Interment will follow in Sumner Cemetery.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at the funeral home, where visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Catch a Dream Foundation and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.