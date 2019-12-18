Seidl, Robert E. 1944-2019

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Eugene Seidl, age 75, of Jacksontown, formerly of Troy, Kansas, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Walter Bruah officiating.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home, 285 East Main St., in Kirkersville, Ohio.
Bob was born March 28, 1944, in Horton, Kansas, to the late George and Mary (Falk) Seidl.
He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Troy High School, and was active in FFA and loved Ag classes.
In 1963, following the illness of his father, Bob took over the family farm operation at the age of 19. Bob was a farmer his whole life and loved it.
Following his retirement in 2011, he moved to Jacksontown where he and his wife lived on her familys farm.
Bob was of Catholic faith and attended St. Johns Lutheran Church, in Bendena, Kansas.
He is survived by: his wife, Beatrice Louise (Arnold) Seidl, whom he married Feb. 14, 1988; daughter, Peggy Sue Seidl, of Strafford, Missouri; stepsons: Don Cable, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, Dave (Martha) Cable, of Hebron, Ohio, and Randy Lawrence (Rachel Nethers), of Hebron; step-grandchildren: David R. (Jessica) Cable, Drew Cable (Shelby Fortney), Dean Cable (Ashton Cunningham), Daphne (DAnthony) Hosley, Vilanie Cable, Brandon Lawrence, Dylan Lawrence, Renay Coyle and Rylee Coyle; great-grandchildren: Gunner, Granger, Hank, Jackson, Tinlee Cable and Trinity Lieser.
A memorial service will be held in late April, in Doniphan County, Kansas, to celebrate the life of Bob with his friends and family. The date will be determined at a later time, due to traveling conditions.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Troy High School FFA Chapter in Memory of Robert Seidl, 319 South Park St., Troy, KS 66087.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Bob, or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, in Kirkersville, is honored to care for Bob and his family. As published in the Atchison Globe.
