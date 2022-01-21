Thelma Louise (Walker) Seager, 84, Atchison, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Atchison Senior Village with her family by her side.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home with whom cremation care has been entrusted.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Mrs. Seager was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Pueblo, Colorado, the daughter of Casey and Lois (Pierce) Walker. She was a 1954 graduate of Atchison High School.
Thelma began work at Woolworths Department Store and later retired from the Atchison Hospital as a Physical Therapy Aide. Thelma enjoyed crocheting as the many blankets and pot holders her children and grandchildren have accumulated. Thelma also loved to bake and tell stories of her childhood growing up on Potato Hill. Thelma loved spending time with her family, traveling and going gambling to spend as much time with the slot machines as she could.
Thelma married William Harold Seager on Aug. 31, 1956, who proceeded her in death on Jan. 15, 2007.
Survivors include her son, Bill and Deb Seager of Atchison; daughter, Beth and Dennis Gonzales of Atchison; grandsons, Kurtis Page, Jason and Justin Seager; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great children.
Thelma was proceeded in death by her parents, a sister Sally Dennis, and her beloved dog Riley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
