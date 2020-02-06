Scott, Ray K. 1952-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Ray Keith Scott, 68, of Atchison, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home unexpectedly.
Ray was born on Jan. 12, 1952, in Atchison, to Faun T. and Marian Grace (Guinn) Scott.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1970, and worked in the maintenance department, for Midwest Grain Products, retiring in 2014.
Ray was an associate member of the American Legion, served on the Sumner Cemetery Board, coached youth soccer and was a member of the McDonalds Coffee Club.
He enjoyed working on cars, playing pitch and cards, and especially his family.
He was married to Linda Domann, on Feb. 1, 1975.
Linda survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: son, Tyson (Delaine) Scott, San Diego, California; daughter, Shiloh Scott and Jeff Kohlman, Austin Texas; six brothers: Bill Scott, Topeka, Kansas, Jody Scott, Atchison, Bruce Scott, Nebraska City, Nebraska, Tom Scott, Topeka, Tim Scott, Green Grove, Florida, and Brad Scott, St. Joseph; four sisters: Sue Seetin, Leavenworth, Kansas, Juliene Wilson, Wathena, Kansas, Linda Feek, Atchison, and April Rollison, Leavenworth; three grand-puppies: Luna, Echo and Auggie; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
His parents; two brothers, Larry E. Scott and Faun D. Scott; and one sister, Cindy Kuykendall, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the First Christian Church.
Burial will follow in the Sumner Cemetery, south of Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sumner Cemetery, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
