Scott, Marilyn S. 1954-2022

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Marilyn "Sue" Scott, 68, Leavenworth, Kansas, died Sunday, Dec. 25 2022, surrounded by her family.
Sue was born Aug. 10, 1954, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Faun and Marian Guinn Scott. She attended and graduated from Atchison High School.
She previously worked at Atchison Farm Bureau and Muellers Lockerroom and was passionate about cooking for others, blowing bubbles and spending time with her great granddaughter, Zendaya.
She is survived by her son, Jason Seetin of Grapevine, Texas; two daughters, Johni (Anton) Mak, Belleville, Illinois; Marilyn Sherriene Seetin, Las Vegas, Nevada; three granddaughters, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at the Atchison Riverfront, on March 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. We will blow bubbles in her honor and gather for a final toast.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
