Scott, Edward L. 1955-2021

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Edward LeRoy Pete Scott, 65 years young, of Nortonville, Kansas, went to his heavenly home, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Pleasant Grove Christian Church, Nortonville, with Rev. Bob Carter officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Pleasant Grove Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton and OTrimble Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Pete was born March 6, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri, the second child of Carl Edward and Betty Ann (Martin) Scott. He served in the United States Marine Corp until a knee injury ended his service. He then attended Benedictine College and the University of Kansas. Lacking three credit hours from finishing his degrees, his focus changed with the birth of his daughter. A year later his son was born. While raising his children he did what he needed from working in the oil fields in Oklahoma, to a locksmith, to a janitor at Jefferson County North Public Schools (his children feel he did this to keep an eye on them during their high school years) while also working for the Leavenworth, VA. He retired after 25 years with the VA from the Information Technology department.
Pete was a member of the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church and served were ever he was needed. He also was a member of the Odd Fellows, American Legion #242 in Nortonville, was a past Master in the Masonic Lodge #383 in Mayetta, Kansas, and served as Mayor of Nortonville up until accepting his new eternal position.
Some of Petes most endearing qualities were his willingness to help people, quick wit, dry sense of humor, orneriness, stubbornness (well, this one might not have been too endearing) and his ability to make people laugh. He was a great cook and displayed his culinary skills as the biscuit maker for the Sunrise service. His family will miss his famous chocolate gravy. When Pete was not attending a meeting, tending to the city wells, or napping, he was found around a card table with friends playing card gameshe even won a time or two.
While he was known as Ed, Eddy (he hates this one), Pete or Mayor, his favorite titles were husband, dad and grandpa. Pete married the love of his life, JoAnn Beutler, on May 10, 1980, she survives of the home. He is also survived by a daughter, Stephanie and Nathan Choens, Wichita, Kansas; son, Richard and Shannon Scott, Independence, Kansas; a sister, Karla Tolson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Mason Scott, Landon Scott, Cheyenne Chavez, Gatlynn Scott, Jayden Kiister, Drew Choens, Riley Choens and Libby Choens.
He was preceded in by his parents and a brother, Paul Scott. As published in the Atchison Globe.
