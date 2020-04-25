Lisa L. Schwarzer
19592020
ATCHISON, Kan. Lisa Leanne Schwarzer, 60, Atchison, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Lisa was born Sept. 18, 1959, in Atchison, the daughter of Clarence Bud and Sharon (Turner) Mair.
She graduated from Atchison High School. Following graduation, she attended cosmetology school in St. Joseph. Lisa earned her business degree from Northeast Kansas Technical College.
She and Phillip Liebsch, were united in marriage in 1982, and later divorced.
She was then married to Donald Schwarzer, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, in Lancaster, Kansas, in 1993. They were later divorced.
Lisa was employed at Atchison Walmart, serving as an associate in the automotive department.
Lisa was a member of First Christian Church, in Atchison.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and crocheting.
Survivors include: two daughters, Jennifer Reeves, Atchison, and Jessica Schwarzer, Lancaster; her mother, Sharon Thomas; five sisters: Karin Dulaban, Atchison, Leslea (Fred) Moranz, Atchison, Denise Arcoren, Gilette, Wyoming, Robin (Cecil) Fowler, Georgia, and Lark Joyner, Georgia; three grandchildren: Emilee Reeves, Johnathan Reeves and Dexter Gray.
She was preceded in death by: her father; a brother, Kevin Mair; and her stepfather, Lester Thomas.
A family inurnment will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: First Christian Church, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
