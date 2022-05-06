Schumacher, Neil R. 1970-2022

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. Neil Randolph Schumacher, 51, El Dorado Hills, California, died April 10, 2022, after a seven year battle with colon cancer. He was married to Dana (Shuck) Schumacher, formerly of Atchison, Kansas.
Neil was born June 28, 1970, in Redlands, California, the son of Charles and Carolyn Schumacher. After graduating from University of California, Riverside, he moved to San Diego, California, and worked in the insurance industry. He met Dana Shuck in San Diego and they married in 2001.
Neil, The Schu, will be remembered by his friends and family for his kind smile, good humor, and love of sports. One of Neils greatest joys in life was coaching his sons sports teams, where he could spend time with his children and share his knowledge and passion of sports with others. He imparted all who met him with his humble exuberance.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Carolyn Schumacher, and a sister, Teri Hung.
Survivors include his wife, Dana Schumacher, El Dorado Hills; sons, Nathan Schumacher, Lawrence, Kansas, and Owen Schumacher of the home; brother, Nick Schumacher, Bakersfield, California; sister, Dana Gabel, Buffalo, New York; mother-in-law, Mary Shuck, Atchison; sister-in-law, Rachel Shuck, Atchison; several nephews and one niece.
A memorial service will be held June 4, 2022, at 4 p.m. Green Valley Mortuary, Rescue, California, with reception to follow. All are welcome to attend. As published in the Atchison Globe.
