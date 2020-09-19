Schultz, Fr. Blaine, OSB 1933-2020

Father Blaine Schultz, OSB, Sept. 17, 1933 Sept. 18, 2020, died peacefully on the day following his 87th Birthday. He had been fortified by the Sacraments of the Church, and the Apostolic Pardon. Several monks and health care workers were present with him when he died.
Father Blaine (Kenneth) was born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was later adopted, and raised by Fred Schultz and Mary (Kasick) Schultz. He attended St. Benedicts Catholic Grade School in Kansas City, Kansas. For high school he attended Maur Hill Prep, graduating in May, 1951. That fall he enrolled at St. Benedicts College.
In July, 1953, he entered the novitiate of the Abbey and was given the name Blaine. He professed First Vows on July 11, 1954. In 1956 he earned a bachelors degree in philosophy from St. Benedicts College. He professed his solemn vows as a monk on July 11, 1957.
After studying for the priesthood at the School of Theology at St. Benedicts Abbey, Father Blaine was ordained to the priesthood in the Abbey Church on May 26, 1960 by Archbishop Edward Hunkeler.
After serving as a teacher and prefect in the dorms at St. Benedicts College for two years, his love of beauty and the arts were instrumental in Fr. Blaine being asked to pursue a Bachelors degree in music from the University of Kansas in 1964, and a Masters degree in Music from the University of Wisconsin in 1966.
Father Blaine taught music at St. Benedicts and Benedictine College from 1966-2005 where he cherished fond memories of working with many gifted colleagues and students. He was also instrumental in the Community Concert series, of which he was president for a number of years. In that role he worked closely with Sr. Joachim Holthaus, OSB. Many students at Benedictine College over the years also benefited from the Fine Arts course that Fr. Blaine team taught with Sr. Joachim and Dr. Doug McKenzie.
Father Blaine served the monks as choirmaster from 1968-2017. During his years as choirmaster he worked to make the Liturgy of the Abbey prayerful and beautiful. His good sense in choosing psalm tones and music that fit the liturgy are still appreciated by the monks and guests today.
In addition, Father Blaine was Subprior of the Abbey, 1969-1987; Junior Master (formation director to monks in simple vows), 1969-1980; and Guestmaster from 1982-2018.
For countless people over the years, Father Blaine was a listening ear. Whether welcoming guests, visiting friends, or counseling people in need, he always reflected that wisdom of St. Benedict in his Rule for Monasteries: Never give a hollow greeting of peace or turn away when someone needs your love. (RB 4:25-26)
Father Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Schulz and Mary (Kasick).
He is survived by two sisters: Marcia (Jerry) Hubbard, and Mary Kay (John) Shamet.
The monks will celebrate Vespers of the Dead on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial with internment in the Abbey Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m..
Memorials in honor of Father Blaine may be sent to St. Benedicts Abbey, 1020 N. Second St., Atchison, KS 66002. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.