ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Matthew Leroy Schuele, 43, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 25, 1979, in Atchison, Kansas, to Fred Schuele and Kathy Matthias. He graduated from Central High School in 1998.
Matthew is preceded in death by his father Fred Schuele of Atchison; paternal grandparents, Bill and Alice Schuele, of Atchison; maternal grandparents, Ed and Agnes Brown, of St. Joseph; and sister-in-law, Jill Schuele, of Manchester, Missouri.
Matthew is survived by mother, Kathy Matthias, and stepfather, Doug Matthias, of St. Joseph; sister, Patty Rodriguez, and husband, Phillip, of Columbia, Missouri; brothers, Eddie Schuele, of Manchester, Vincent Schuele and longtime girlfriend Crystal Harris, of St. Joseph; as well as nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, Inc., can be made at petforu.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
