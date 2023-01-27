Schrick, Martha A. 1954-2023

KANSAS CITY, Kan. Martha Ann Marti Schrick, 68, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Advent Health, Merriam, Kansas.

Marti was born April 8, 1954, in Chelsea Massachusetts the daughter of Ernie and Grace LaBreque. She worked as the director at United Way in Atchison and then the Unified Government in Kansas City, Kansas.

