Schrick, Martha A. 1954-2023

KANSAS CITY, Kan. Martha Ann Marti Schrick, 68, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Advent Health, Merriam, Kansas.
Marti was born April 8, 1954, in Chelsea Massachusetts the daughter of Ernie and Grace LaBreque. She worked as the director at United Way in Atchison and then the Unified Government in Kansas City, Kansas.
Marti was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kansas City and had taught religious education.
Marti married Jerry Schrick on April 13, 1985, in Topeka, Kansas; he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial has been tentatively set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1086 N. 94th St, Kansas City, KS 66111.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church.
Burial will follow at Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery, Winchester, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of Kansas City, Missouri, or Masses to be said at The Basilica of Saint Mary Star of the Sea in Key West, Florida and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton & OTrimble Funeral Home who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.