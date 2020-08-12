Schrick, Kenneth C. 1936-2020

GLADSTONE, Mo. Kenneth Charles Schrick, 83, of Kansas City North (Gladstone), died peacefully on July 16, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital while surrounded by family.
Kenneth was preceded in death by: his parents, Raphael and Genevieve Schrick; brother, Richard Schrick; and his beloved dog, Muffin.
He is survived by: his wife, Mary (Brox) Schrick; four children, Phil Schrick (wife Kim), Terri (Schrick) Winters, Chris Schrick (wife Marce), and Mike Schrick (wife Mary); his brothers, Larry, Raymond and Randall Schrick; sisters, Leta Rae (Schrick) LeFevre and Marilyn (Schrick) Heelan; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was born August 27, 1936, and raised on a family farm in Mooney Creek, Kansas. Hard work, love of the land, farming, raising cattle and family were instilled as foundational values.
In 1954, he graduated from Maur Hill High School in Atchison, Kansas, and shortly thereafter began serving his country in the Kansas Army National Guard for nine years.
Kenneth and Mary were united in marriage in 1958 at St. Patricks Church, Atchison. Kenneth owned and operated Pyramid, Mfg., an active hunting and sportswear company, for 27 years before retiring to his Kansas City North family farm in 1998.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St. Charles Borromeo Academy, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Gladstone, MO, 64118; or, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 1000 Green Street, Atchison, Kansas, 66002. As published in the Atchison Globe.
