Lloyd Nub Schrader
19372020
CUMMINGS, Kan. Lloyd Nub Schrader, age 82, of Cummings, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow in Cummings Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Complete obituary will be in Wednesdays edition. As published in the Atchison Globe.
