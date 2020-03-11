Lloyd Nub Schrader
19372020
CUMMINGS, Kan. Lloyd Nub Schrader, age 82, of Cummings, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus, Topeka, Kansas.
Lloyd was born April 21, 1937, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Lester and Esther (Wright) Schrader.
He attended Camp Creek Grade School and graduated from Atchison County Community High School, in 1955.
Nub farmed at the family farm and was also a devout school bus driver for 48 years for Atchison County Community Schools, until his retirement in 2009; he truly loved driving the students and the students loved him.
He enjoyed hunting, and fishing and numerous sporting activities at Effingham; Nub was an avid fan of the KU basketball and football programs.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Atchison Lions Club for over 25 years, where he served in various roles for the club.
Survivors include: his companion and caregiver of 29 years, Mary Werner; two nieces, Phyllis Schrader, Atchison, and Deanne Olson, Muscotah, Kansas; two nephews, Chuck Schrader, Goddard, Kansas, and Phil Schrader, Cummings; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was like a father and grandfather figure to Marys family, including her two daughters, Ann Young, Cummings, and Shelly Hight, Topeka; one son, Robert Werner, Topeka; five grandchildren; five great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
Nub was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Charles Schrader; and a sister-in-law, Grace Schrader.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Interment will follow in Cummings Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Atchison Lions Club or Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories of Nub may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
