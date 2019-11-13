Priscilla Starr Scholz
19232019
ATCHISON, Kan. Priscilla Starr Scholz, age 96, of Atchison, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Priscilla Starr Frank was born Jan. 23, 1923, in Williston, North Dakota, the daughter of Henry W. and Rosanna (Pommier) Frank.
Her father worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad, thus she attended 19 various schools. She was a graduate of Libby High School, in Montana.
She earned her registered nursing degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing, in Spokane, Washington.
Starr then joined the United States Army, during WWII, and was assigned duty as a lieutenant at Baxter General Hospital, in Spokane.
She soon met Maynard Scholz, where it was love at first sight. They married June 15, 1945, at the Baxter Chapel.
Later that year, they returned to Kansas, where they bought a farm near Geary.
After a near 50 years of marriage, Maynard preceded her in death on April 4, 1995.
Starr was an active member of St. Johns Catholic Church, in Doniphan, and then joined St. Benedicts, in Atchison.
Besides farm life, she cleaned at St. Benedicts Abbey for several years and served as a nurse at the Atchison Hospital.
She and Maynard were co-owners of West Lanes Bowling Alley, where she loved teaching youth how to bowl.
She enjoyed working with Father Angeles Lingenfelser, at the old and present museums. While there, she helped compile cemetery directories and collected materials to complete Amelia Earhart scrapbooks.
Visiting with Amelias sister, Muriel, was enjoyable. She also worked at Aunt Pearls Attic.
Starr took a tandem parachute jump for her 70th birthday!
She supported her husband and sons in their love of flying and enjoyed card games, cross word puzzles and traveling; family and friends were her greatest joy.
Survivors include: her sons, Francis (Nancy) Scholz and Mark (Julie) Scholz; daughter, Diana (Bob) Rooney, all of Atchison; a sister, Phyllis Irvine, Yuma, Arizona; eight grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and one step grandson.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and her brothers, Charles and Sylvester.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Josephs Church, with Reverend Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow at 11 a.m., in Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at the Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to: St. Johns Oratory, Atchison Hospital Auxiliary or the Alzheimers Association, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family and memories may be shared at:
www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.