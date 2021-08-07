DONIPHAN, Kan. Dorothy Marie Scholz, of Doniphan, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family, at the age of 94.
Dorothy was born on Sept. 29, 1926, at her home in Potter, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Koester) Penning. She graduated from Potter High School in 1943.
She and Henry Louis Hank Scholz, Jr. were united in marriage on Nov. 27, 1945, at St. Patricks Church, in Atchison. Mr. Scholz preceded her in death on April 8, 2011.
Dorothy was a member of St. Johns Church in Doniphan, until its closing, and then St. Benedict Parish in Atchison.
She was employed at Montgomery Ward until starting her family, when she took the role as a homemaker, raising her children and even attending to the livestock.
After raising her family, she cleaned for the monks at St. Benedicts Abbey.
Family came first to Dorothy. She took great pride in tending to her yard and to her flowers. She loved spending as much time as she could with her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: three daughters: Carol (Robert Buzz) Swordy, Atchison, Sharon Martin, Shawnee, Kansas, Bev (Jeff) Wagner, Atchison; two sons, Kenny (Peggy) Scholz, Atchison, Ronnie Scholz, Troy, Kansas; a brother, Louis (Patsy) Penning, Atchison; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; two brothers, Leonard and Gerald Penning; and a great- grandson, Aidan Andrew Liedtke.
Mass of Christian burial will be at `10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Doniphan Cemetery.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Parish for Mass Intentions, Doniphan Cemetery or NEK Hospice and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
