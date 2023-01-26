Schnoebelen, Sister Miriam 1929-2023

Sister Miriam Schnoebelen, 93, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the monastery.
Sister Miriam was born in Mooreland, Oklahoma, on Jan. 31, 1929, the daughter of Claire Vincent and Mary Frances Knittel Schoenebelen.
After her graduation from Mooreland High School, she enrolled at Benedictine Heights College in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and in 1948, joined the Benedictine community there, which later moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In 1969, she co-founded the Sisters of Benedict in Piedmont, Oklahoma. After teaching several years, she earned her M.S. in social work from St. Louis University and served in a variety of ministries: as administrator of Benedictine Heights Hospital, social worker, counselor, pastoral associate, and founder of the Benedictine Peace House in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she set up a number of peace and justice programs. Her monastery joined with the sisters of Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison in 2010. She retained her passion for justice and peace all her life.
Sister Miriam was preceded in death by: her parents; her sisters, Dorothy Sullens and Elaine Nelsen; and brothers, Bernard and Joseph Schnoebelen.
She is survived by: her brothers, Claude (Johnny) and Albert Schnoebelen; numerous nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.
Funeral services are pending.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site, www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
