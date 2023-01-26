Schnoebelen, Sister Miriam 1929-2023

Sister Miriam Schnoebelen, 93, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the monastery.

Sister Miriam was born in Mooreland, Oklahoma, on Jan. 31, 1929, the daughter of Claire Vincent and Mary Frances Knittel Schoenebelen.

To plant a tree in memory of Sr. Miriam Schnoebelen, OSB as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.