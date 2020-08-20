MCLOUTH, Ks. Stephen John Schneider, 52, of McLouth, died July 21, 2020 at KU Medical Center, after a short illness.
He was born October 23, 1967, in Winchester, the son of Celestine J. "C.J." and Judith Scheuermann Schneider, Jr.
He was a 1986 graduate of Jefferson County North High School and then attended Benedictine College in Atchison. He was a member of the US Army Jag Corp. Stephen worked at steel factories in Atchison, Kansas, Iowa and Texas. He was married to Brenda Kemp, they later divorced. He married Sandra Cobb, and they later divorced.
He is survived by: one son, Cole Jacob Schneider, Manhattan; his mother, Judith (Larry) Maddux, Overbrook; one brother, Celestine Schneider, III, Charlotte, North Carolina; five sisters, Mary (Clint) Williams, Meriden, Michelle (Leon) Fales, Lawrence, Deborah (Aaron) Moser, Easton, Pennsylvania, Lynnette (Michael) Lynde, Raeford, North Carolina, and Sarah (Mike) Calderon, Rossville; five nephews; three nieces; three great nieces; and one great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Celestine J. C.J. Schneider, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Celestine and Armella Schneider; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Rita Scheuermann.
According to Stephens wishes, Cremation care is planned. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. As published in the Atchison Globe.
