Schneider, Kenneth A. 1933-2023

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Kenneth Kenny A. Schneider, 90, of Effingham, Kansas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Vintage Park in Atchison. He was born April 19, 1933, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Gertrude Ray.
Kenny graduated from ACCHS in 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Kenny delivered milk in the Valley Falls area for 18 years. He worked for Meyers Milk Plant in Basehor for 9 years and Steinmetz Service for 10 years. He was employed by Center Township and Kaioma Township for 13 years as a rock truck driver and grader operator for these areas.
He was a member of Eagles Ayre 309, Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 225 and V.F.W. Post 1650. Kennys greatest passion besides his family was his dancing.
Kenny married Nona Pauline Schuster on Oct. 3, 1953, in Holton; they later divorced.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kendy Trowbridge (DeWayne), of Liberty, Missouri and Trudy Erhart (Kenny), of Valley Falls, Kansas; one son, Toby Schneider, of Effingham; brother, Ralph Schneider, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude (Ray) Schneider; the mother of his children, Nona Pauline Schneider; daughter-in-law, Deborah Deb Schneider; and great-granddaughter, Ella Sue Erhart.
Funeral Service will be 6 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls.
Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at the Nortonville Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Grahem-Herbers Post 3084.
Memorials may be given to the Larkinburg Christian Church or PanCan Research or Childhood Cancer Research c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, Kansas 66436.
