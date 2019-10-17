Schneider, Janet E. 1946-2019

PULLMAN, Wash. Janet Elaine Schneider, 73, Pullman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her family, in Winchester, Kansas.
Janet was born April 20, 1946, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Ronald and Helen (Wagner) Kesse.
She was a nurse for many years, having worked at assisted living facilities.
Janet was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Atchison.
She enjoyed going to Washington State University sporting events, knitting and crocheting. Janet especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, Don, at their cabin, in Montana.
Janet married John Jack Schneider, Oct. 15, 1971, they later divorced.
She married Donald Hower, on Sept. 28, 1995.
He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a daughter, Sara (Matthew) Noll, Winchester, Kansas; a son, Peter (Lindsey Robinson) Schneider, Lawrence, Kansas; two stepdaughters, Genny Hower (Haakan Younes), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Jessica Hower, Pittsburgh; a brother, Ronnie (Cindy) Kesse, Cummings, Kansas; a sister, Carolyn Wilson (Dave Kahm), Atchison; and grandchildren: Aaron, Andrew and Abraham Noll, Alexis Schneider, Oliver, Elliot and Charles Younes, and Zoey Karastamatis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, with Fr. Jay Kythe, OSB, as Celebrant.
Burial will follow, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with visitation following until 8:30 p.m., at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to: Susan G. Komen Foundation, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.