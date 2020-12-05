Schneider, Donald L. 1942-2020

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Donald Leroy Schneider, 78, of Nortonville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Village Villa in Nortonville.
Donald was born on Oct. 23, 1942, in Nortonville, the son of Celestine and Mary Amella (Herbers) Schneider.
He enjoyed hunting and gardening. In his younger years he was a member of Jefferson Co. Young Farmers Association.
Donald worked his entire life as a farmer, in the Nortonville area.
Donald is survived by: his brothers: Robert (Linda), Dave (Rhonda), Michael (Luana) and Dennis Schneider; sister, Donna (Marty) Moranville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded into death by: his parents; brothers, Celestine Jr, Thomas; sisters: Darlene House, Paulene Durkin, Marilyn Siebenmorgan, Glenda Frye and Alice Schneider.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Nortonville, with Pastor Jeff Cochran officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart Association or Cancer Association and may be sent in care of the OTrimble Funeral Chapel, Nortonville who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
