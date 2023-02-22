Schneider, Deborah 1959-2023

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Deborah Sue Deb Schneider, 63, of Effingham, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home, with family by her side.
She was born Oct. 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri, the daughter of David Landon and Maryln June (Hontz) Meek.
Deb graduated from Maysville High School, Maysville, Missouri, in 1978. She lived most of her adult life in Nortonville and Effingham. She was a life-long cook. Deb cooked for nursing homes and most recently was a cook for ACCHS, District 377. She began as a middle school cook then moved to high school; this April would have been 24 years.
She loved to cook family dinners and was famous for her dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, cats and dogs. In the summertime, Deb would travel with her over the road truck driver husband.
Deb married Toby Dion Schneider on July 7, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada; they celebrated over 32 years of marriage. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include: a daughter, Kayla Lyn Schneider of Hiawatha, Kansas; sisters, Cherrie Sample (Larry) of St. Joseph and Patricia Meek of Cameron; two brothers, Leslie Meek (Missy) and Ronnie Meek (Julie), both of Maysville; father-in-law, Kenneth A. Schneider of Atchison; her cat, Maxine; and two grand-dogs, Corduroy and Bennie.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, David and Maryln Meek; infant brother, David L. Meek, Jr.; and mother-in-law, Nona Polly Schneider.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls.
Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Nortonville Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Helping Hands Humane Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
