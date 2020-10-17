Dale B. Captain Schneider, 81, Atchison, Kansas, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence with his family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial was Oct. 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Benedicts Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as celebrant.
Parish and Knights of Columbus rosary was recited on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m.; visitation followed until time of mass. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment, St. Benedict Catholic School, St. Benedict Parish or NEK Hospice and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Dale was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Nortonville, Kansas, the son of Charles W. and Ida Oleva Good Schneider.
He attended St. Joseph Grade School in Nortonville and graduated from the Nortonville High School.
He and Theresa E. Wohletz were united in marriage on Jan. 19, 1963, at St. Benedicts Church in Atchison, Kansas.
Dale served with the Atchison Fire Department for 31 years, from 1959 to 1990, where he began as a firefighter and worked his way through the ranks eventually serving as a Captain/Platoon Commander. During his years at the department, on his days off he was employed at Coopers Foundry, for Luther Campbell, Atchison Construction, and later with Mike Hundley, Hundley Construction. After retiring from the fire department he worked as a custodian for Atchison Catholic Elementary School and St. Benedicts Church. He was a self-employed painter and refinished woodwork in several historic homes in Atchison.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish where he formerly served as a Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of Atchison Elks Lodge and the Sacred Heart Council #723 of the Knights of Columbus and the William T. Jochems General Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Theresa Schneider, of the couples home in Atchison; three daughters, Catherine (Jon) Mitchell, Liberty, Missouri, Lori Jones, McPherson, Kansas, Angela (Nathan) Haberichter, Wichita, Kansas; two brothers, Ralph Schneider, Mound City, Kansas, Patrick Schneider, Rossville, Kansas; two sisters, Evelyn Bernica, Topeka, Kansas, Elizabeth Betty Coleman, Valley Falls, Kansas; nine grandchildren, Caleb Mitchell, Kirsten Mitchell, Amanda Jones, Morgan Jones, Carly Jones, Emelia Jones, Noah Haberichter, Chase Haberichter, Kara Haberichter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Talley and four brothers, Kenneth Schneider, Richard Schneider, John Paul Jack Schneider and Harold Schneider; half brothers, Charles and Edgar and a half-sister, Ellen. As published in the Atchison Globe.
