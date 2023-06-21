Schmidt, Francis E. 1936-2023

WINCHESTER, Kan. Francis E. Smitty Schmidt, 86, of Winchester, Kansas, passed away, at his home on Monday, June 19, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Corpus Christi Church, Mooney Creek, with Fr. Bill William as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Corpus Christ Cemetery.
A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Corpus Christi Church for Mass Intentions, Corpus Christi Cemetery or Faith Hospice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the services.
Francis was born on Sept. 14, 1936, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Paul and Clara (Didde) Schmidt. After he graduated from eighth grade he came to Mooney Creek and lived with his aunt and uncle while he attended high school. He graduated from Maur-Hill Prep in 1954. While he was in high school, he joined the Kansas Army National Guard and served in the reserves for nine years.
After graduation from high school, he helped his uncle on the farm. Later he went to work for the Leavenworth Steel Co. and then the Don Grandon Steel Co. In 1970, Francis started his own Backhoe Business. He did all kinds of construction work and decided to branch off into laying field tile in 1974. The field tile would drain wet spots in the field and drain the waterways so they could be mowed. This helped farmers to farm most of their ground and raise better crops. Later Smitty started putting in terrace tile outlet systems, this took care the place of waterways and let the farmer have more of his field to farm. Smitty loved visiting and talking to friends and customers. He also opened and closed graves for several area cemeteries. He was a member of the Corpus Christi Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Eagles in Leavenworth, Kansas. He enjoyed going out on Saturday evenings dancing. Smitty enjoyed watching his sons and grandsons working and building their business.
He was married to Eulaine Noll on June 17, 1958, being married for 65 years this month. She survives of the home.
Addition survivors include his children; Alvin (Deanna) Schmidt, Nortonville, Kansas, Glen (Susan) Schmidt, Atchison, Larry (Dianna) Schmidt, Easton, Kansas, Terry (Rebecca) Schmidt, Nortonville; a sister, Carol Ann Vaughan, Tonganoxie, Kamsas, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
His parents and brothers; Robert and Harold Schmidt; and sister, Mary Louise Weishaar preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
