Geraldine A. Schmelzle
19252021
EFFINGHAM, Kan. Geraldine Ann Gerri Schmelzle, age 95, of Effingham, formerly of Seneca and Nortonville, Kansas, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Medicalodge of Atchison.
Geraldine was born on Sept. 27, 1925, in Corning, Kansas, the daughter of Frank and Amelia (Heinen) Wilhelm.
She attended St. Bedes Catholic School in Kelly, Kansas and Head Community School for two years in rural Seneca.
She and Carl Schmelzle were united in marriage on Feb. 6, 1945, at St. Bedes Catholic Church in Kelly, Kansas.
They were married for nearly 60 years before Carls passing on Nov. 17, 2003.
While raising her children, Gerri worked alongside Carl at their auto repair shop, as the bookkeeper and parts runner and drove a school bus for Jefferson County North school district. After closing the shop, she worked at Rockwell International for nine years and then was a nurses aide at Jefferson County Geriatric Center in Winchester, Kansas, until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Anns Church in Effingham and an active member of the church Altar Society; she was a member of American Legion Auxiliary #285 in Effingham.
Gerri enjoyed woodcrafts, embroidering and quilt making.
She was most proud of being a mother, grandmother and a homemaker.
She is survived by: her seven children, including: three daughters: Mary Werner, Effingham, Dorothy (Dick) Bockelman, Shawnee, Kansas, Betty Parhomek, Topeka, Kansas; four sons: Donald Schmelzle, Nortonville, Kansas, Jim (Virginia) Schmelzle, Topeka, Tom (Carol) Schmelzle, Independence, Missouri, Mike Schmelzle, Effingham; three sisters-in-law: Peggy, Arlene and Ann Wilhelm; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Mary Ann Krier.
Gerri was preceded in death by: her husband, Carl; two children, George Schmelzle, Linda Eaton; two grandchildren, David Bockelman, Carl Dean Smith; a great-granddaughter, Heather James; and two infant great-grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Anns Church in Effingham, with Rev. Hughes Sundeme as celebrant.
Interment of cremated remains will follow, in St. Anns Church Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
The family will also receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anns Church or Town & Country Senior Center, Effingham, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
