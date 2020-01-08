Schmalstieg, Kaitlyn I. 19962020

Kaitlyn I. Schmalstieg
EFFINGHAM, Kan. Kaitlyn Irene Schmalstieg, age 23, of Effingham, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Kaitlyn was born Nov. 13, 1996, in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Randolph S. Randy Schmalstieg and Jennifer M. Jenny Forge.
Kaitlyn had an amazing laugh that went perfect with her beautiful crooked smile. Her personality and character were great. She loved being home, but when she had to go somewhere, she loved the bumpy car rides! She cherished every head rub she received and she had a priceless sparkle always in her eyes.
Left to cherish her memory include: her parents, Jenny (Kevin) Wendt, and Randy (Joelen) Schmalstieg; sister, Jessica (Ray) Runge; brother, William Schmalstieg; grandparents: Robert Forge, Sandra Schmalstieg and Buddy Schmalstieg; niece, Raven Runge; nephew, Jason Runge; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Karan Foster.
A Celebration of Kaitlyns life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contribution are suggested to: Ronald McDonald House, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
