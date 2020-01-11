Kaitlyn I. Schmalstieg
19962020
EFFINGHAM, Kan. Celebration of Kaitlyns life has been changed due to the forecasted weather will be at 6 p.m. TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ronald McDonald House, and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
