Dorothy Louise Schletzbaum, age 95, a pillar in the Atchison community, went home to her Heavenly Father on Nov. 1, 2020. Dorothy was born Aug. 24, 1925, at the family farm where she called home for her entire life. Her parents were Charles and Edith (Gerrish) Schletzbaum.
With her siblings, she attended Independence Valley Country School and worked at F.W. Woolworth behind the candy counter the last three years of high school. After graduating from Atchison High school in 1943, Dorothy worked on the family farm for three years. In 1946 she began working as an operator for Southwest Bell Telephone Co. In her 30-year career she observed many industry changes, from the operators using manual switchboard to the installation of direct dial before she retired in 1977. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America.
Dorothy was a compassionate caregiver most of her life - caring for her mother and close friend, Bill Heintzelman, as well as other community and family members. She appreciated the outdoors and did a lot of the field work on their farm north of Atchison. She also liked antiques and history and was often found visiting auctions or clipping news items from the newspapers. Dorothy was never one to be idle always having several craft/sewing projects in progress, researching family genealogy or serving as the President on the Mt. Vernon Cemetery board of directors. As the matriarch of the family she planned many family reunions (Schletzbaum and Gerrish) and established relationships throughout the country with extended family. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and went on many trips with her siblings, other family members and friends. She loved her family and tried to attend the weddings, graduations and special events in the lives of her nieces and nephews families.
Dorothy was a member of the First Christian Church in Atchison, the local Christian Womens Club, Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Atchison County Kansas Genealogy Society. In 2014 she received the DAR certificate award for Excellence in Community Service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Esther (Ward) Cowles, Wayne (Esther Mae), Schletzbaum, Durl Schletzbaum, Virginia (Floyd) Schrader, nephews Richard Feldkamp and Mike Mosiman; great-nephew, Jeffrey Feldkamp; and great-niece, Skylar Fleming; and her close friend, Bill Heintzelman.
She is survived by brother, Jerry (Barbara) of California; sister-in-law, Isola, of Iowa; and nieces and nephews, Janice (Raymond) Williams, Gary (Debra) Cowles, John (Donna) Schletzbaum, Sharon (Ken) Steuart, Donna (Chris) Willoughby, Susan (John) Snowdon, Roger (Maureen) Schletzbaum, Raymond (Mary) Schrader, LeRoy (Elaine) Schrader, Mildred Mosiman, Charles (Jammie) Schletzbaum, and Roy (Lisa) Schletzbaum; and 79 great-nieces and nephews.
Dorothy will also be missed by her extended family and friends who have loved her, welcomed her friendly smile, enjoyed her inquisitive nature and appreciated the love and care she provided to each one.
Graveside services were Nov. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Doniphan Cemetery, Doniphan, Kansas, with Jim Cormode officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Vernon Cemetery or Doniphan Cemetery and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
