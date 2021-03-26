NORTONVILLE, Kan. Ronald Martin Scherer, 76, of Nortonville, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Anew Nursing Home, Nortonville.
Under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton & OTrimble Funeral Home an internment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Nortonville.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Ronald was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Nortonville, the son of Theodore and Helen (Penley) Scherer. He served in the United States Navy. Ronald was a laborer for the Weishaar Bros Implement. He also worked for Country Mart and the Atchison Hospital maintenance department. Ronald enjoyed wood carving having worked as a woodcarver for 14 years at Silver Dollar City and eight years at Pete Engler Design, Branson, Missouri. He was a member of the American Legion, Nortonville.
Ronald married Linda Kathleen Fry on Aug. 12, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri, she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include two brothers, Richard Scherer, Topeka, Kansas, and Leo (Cindy) Scherer, Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gary, Norman and Carl Scherer.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
