FALLS CITY, Neb. Pennie Lynne Scates, 51, of Falls City, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away June 9, 2020, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where she had been taken after suffering from a stroke.
Pennie was born Jan. 2, 1969, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred Hershel and Gayle Holtman Bougher, and has lived in the northeast Kansas area nearly all of her life.
The family moved to Hiawatha when Pennie was in the seventh grade and then attended schools here.
She married Louis Scates, July 18, 1987.
They lived most of their married life in Hiawatha, divorcing after 30 years of marriage.
She was a stay at home mom; raising her family was so important to her.
In recent years, she moved to Falls City to make her home.
Survivors include: a son, Kyle Scates, of Falls City; a daughter, Samantha Scates, of Hiawatha; her mother, Gayle (Wesley) Barnett; step-sisters: Vickie Barnett of Hawaii, Toni Lovelady of Hiawatha, Angie Hernandez of St. Joseph, Missouri; and a half-sister Melissa Bougher of Des Moines; along with numerous other relatives.
Three grandchildren also survive: Aden Ramirez, Alexis Ramirez and Kameron Scates along with her dog, Max.
Pennie was preceded in death by: her father; aunt, Christie; uncles, Lee Holtman, Richard Holtman; sister, Shawna Genuik; and grandmother, Sylvia Holtman.
Funeral services are planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends, one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with funeral expenses, sent in care of funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Send a note to the family at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com and refer to Facebook group page, Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.