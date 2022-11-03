Sass, Deborah R. 1951-2022

Deborah Rae Sass, 70, of Atchison, Kansas, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Santa Fe Place, in Atchison.

Memorial services will be held 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, at the Becker- Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Bob Kraus officiating the service, burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. till the time of the service.

Service information

Nov 5
Visitation
Saturday, November 5, 2022
10:00AM-11:30AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
Nov 5
Service
Saturday, November 5, 2022
11:30AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
