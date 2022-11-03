Sass, Deborah R. 1951-2022

Deborah Rae Sass, 70, of Atchison, Kansas, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Santa Fe Place, in Atchison.
Memorial services will be held 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5, 2022, at the Becker- Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Bob Kraus officiating the service, burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. till the time of the service.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Deborah was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Atchison, the daughter of Kenneth and Josephine (Beien) Ladwig. She was married to Leroy Schoenfelder and later divorced. She then married Alan Thomas Sass and they later divorced. She enjoyed doing genealogy, reading and socializing with friends.
She is survived by her sisters, Pam Frakes, Cyndee (Charles) Young and Kim Ladwig; brother, Robert Ladwig; nieces, and nephews, Jason Frakes, Jon Frakes, Casey Frakes, Stancy Macha, Trisha Mannell; great-nieces and nephews, Lillie Frakes, Jackson Macha, Nate Macha, and Sydney Mannell.
Deborah is preceded in death by her parents; infant sons, Aaron and Jodie Schoenfelder; and ex-husband, Alan Thomas Sass. As published in the Atchison Globe.
