Sartain, Sean E. 1971-2020

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Sean Edison Sartain was born June 9, 1971, to Thomas and Donna Sartain in Leavenworth Kansas and passed away near Valley Falls on July 14, 2020.
Sean loved to fish, ride motorcycles, watch dirt track racing and local sports teams, like the Royals, Chiefs, Jayhawks and Sporting KC.
He is survived by: an older sister, Starla, an older brother Tommy; and his identical twin, Shane.
Donations can be made to Becker Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, to help with funeral expenses. As published in the Atchison Globe.
