Frances M. Sanders, 93, Atchison, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Amberwell Hospital of Atchison.
Mass of Christian was at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, Kansas, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler as celebrant.
Interment followed in Corpus Christi Cemetery at Mooney Creek.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Frances was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Atchison, the daughter of John H. and Ethel McCourt Ernzen.
She attended the Potter Elementary School and graduated from Potter High School.
Frances was united in marriage to John E. Sanders on June 2, 1948, at the Corpus Christi Church at Mooney Creek. Mr. Sanders preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2005.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish in Atchison.
She formerly was employed at Lees Furniture and Kreskes Department Store in Leavenworth, Kansas and later with the Fitz Overall Factory in Atchison.
She also assisted and worked along side her husband in their farm fields.
She enjoyed attending and assisting with auctions and restoring antiques and collectables. Frances was also known to raise a large vegetable garden and flowers.
Survivors include: a daughter, Karen Sanders, Tavares, Florida; three sons: Alan (Gail) Sanders, Aurora, Missouri, Gary (Linda) Sanders, Leavenworth, Brian (Chris) Sanders, Lansing, Kansas; two brothers, Gerald Ernzen, Atchison, Alfred Ernzen, California; 11 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by: two sisters, Florence, Loretta; and three brothers: Robert, Raymond and Albert. As published in the Atchison Globe.
