Sanders, Cora M. 1930-2021

CUMMINGS, Kan. Cora M. Sanders, 91, of Cummings, Kansas, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Atchison Senior Village, in Atchison.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Cummings Christian Church with Rev. Jim Cormode officiating. Burial will follow in the Pardee Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cummings Christian Church or Operation Smile and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Cora was born on Aug. 3, 1930, in Elwood, Kansas, the daughter of Clifford Putnan and Minnie A. (Allsbury) Black. She graduated from Benton High School, St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1949. She was married to Ralph L. Sanders on June 10, 1950. Mr. Sanders preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2005.
She was a member of the Cummings Christian Church, the Ladies Aide, and enjoyed spending time having fun with her family and friends, traveling, cooking, and sewing.
Survivors include a son, Terry (Sheryl) Sanders, Atchison; a daughter, Shirley Grove, Atchison; two sisters, Mary Adams, Overland Park, Kansas, and Carol Farrell, St. Joseph; one grandson, Jeremiah (Cindy) Sanders; two great-grandchildren, Jade and Gabriel Sanders; a step-granddaughter, Taylor OBorg; and a step- great-great-grandchild, Avianna Steele.
Her parents; four brothers, Herman, Melvin, Marvin, and Paul Black; and three sisters, Edna Ferguson, Ethel Whitacre, and Dorothy Kagay, also preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.