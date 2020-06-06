Sylvia Knoller Samuels, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, in Atchison.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail Samuels Blaustein of Atchison.
Funeral Services & Interment: 11 a.m. Sunday, New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts.
Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
