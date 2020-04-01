LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Mary E. (Martinez) Salinas, 88, Lees Summit, passed away March 27, 2020.
Mary was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Atchison, Kansas.
She retired from Jackson County Courthouse Child Support Services, as a court clerk.
She is survived by: her husband, Fernando Salinas; daughters, Cynthia Ramirez and Ramona R. Torres, both of Lees Summit; two grandchildren, Estrella and Francisco; and four great-grandchildren: Angelina, Arianna, Alexander and Vincent.
Services will be private. As published in the Atchison Globe.
