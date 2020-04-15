Sage, Vivian R. 1954-2020

SENECA, Kan. Vivian Rose Sage, 65, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Life Care Center, in Seneca.
Vivian was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Rochester, New York, the daughter of Seymour E. and Ruth E. (Dow) Sage Sr. Even though Vivian was disabled all of her life, she did enjoy doing word search puzzles, watching Disney movies and being around horses.
Vivian is survived by: a brother, Seymour (Judy) Sage II, of Lancaster, Kansas; several nieces and nephews.
Vivian was preceded in death by: her parents, Seymour and Ruth Sage Sr.; brother, Chester A. Sage; and sisters, Karen Bluma and Ruth Ann French.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Burial will follow in the Lancaster, Kansas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Cerebral Palsy, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Words of remembrance and comfort may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
