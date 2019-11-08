ATCHISON, Kan. Virginia Ann Ruhlman, 78, of Atchison, passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 2, 2019, at the Atchison Medicalodge care facility.
Ann was born Feb. 16, 1941, the youngest of nine children, of Leo and Margaret (Setchell) Ruhlman.
She attended St. Josephs Grade School and Mount St. Scholastica High School. She later earned college credit, at Highland Community College, and Benedictine College.
Ann lived a happy life, spending much of her time with family and donating many hours to various public service organizations, including: St. Josephs Altar Society, Atchison Hospital Auxiliary and Mt. St. Scholastic Alumni Association.
She worked many years as a food service supervisor, receptionist, secretary and switchboard operator.
Ann enjoyed reading, swimming, aerobics, walking, tennis and bridge. She also sang in the church choir.
Preceding her in death were: her parents, Leo and Margaret; and brothers, Leo, Jack, Bill and Clarence.
She is survived by: two sisters, Mary (Paul) Becker, Huron, Kansas, and Pat Alders, Arlington, Texas; two brothers, Don (Doris) Ruhlman, Oskaloosa, Kansas, and Richard (Evelyn) Ruhlman, Mesa, Arizona.
Anns upbeat personality and matter-of-fact attitude, and generous contribution of her time, will be missed by her many family and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Atchison.
Interment will follow, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Benedict Parish, to be designated for improvements to the St. Joseph Church kitchen.
Condolences and memories of Ann may be shared at:
www.arensbergpruett.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
