OSKALOOSA, Kan. Doris Mae (Noll) Ruhlman, 88, of Oskaloosa, Kansas, died, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Midland Hospice Care, in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born Oct. 18, 1934, at Winchester, Kansas, the daughter of Aloysius Theodore and Pearl Mae Servaes Noll. Doris was a 1952 graduate of Winchester Rural High School.
She was a mother and homemaker as well as working as a computer programmer at Jostens American Year Book Company in Topeka for many years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Perry. Doris and her late husband, Donald, volunteered and delivered commodities for the Jefferson County Service Organization in Oskaloosa for 14 years.
She was married to Donald Eugene Ruhlman, on Feb. 1, 1954, at Topeka, He preceded her in death on April 13, 2021.
She is survived by one daughter, Lynne (Rene) Valdivia, Oskaloosa; three sons, Daniel (Karen) Ruhlman, Billings, Missouri, Christopher Ruhlman, Oskaloosa, Terence (Nancy) Ruhlman, Hurst, Texas; two sisters, Nina Kreutzer, Basehor, Kansas, Ruth Hoffman, Emporia, Kansas; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded by one son, Michael Ruhlman; one brother, Thomas Noll; and two sisters, Juanita Jones and Judy Sigman.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Perry, Kansas.
Visitation 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa.
Rosary at 10:30 a.m., before Mass at the Church.
Memorials to St. Theresa Church, Perry or to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Mooney Creek, in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
